Report: Broncos' Cody Latimer to be limited until camp

Broncossecond-round draft pickCody Latimer couldn't have landed in a finer spot as a young wide receiver, but his first hurdle as a pro comes immediately.
Mike Klis of The Denver Post reported Wednesday that the former Indiana University pass-catcher will be limited through the start of training camp as he mends a fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot.
Latimer skipped everything but the bench press at this year's combine after undergoing surgery in January. He came back to impress teams at his pro day in March with dazzling 40 times of 4.39 and 4.43 to go with his 39-inch vertical jump.
The Broncos have been here before with their receiving corps. Demaryius Thomas was drafted in the first round in 2010 after suffering a broken foot at the combine, while the now-departedEric Decker was picked in that year's third round despite a sprained Lisfranc.
Both emerged as key contributors in Denver's Peyton Manning-led offense, and the Broncos have faith that Latimer will do the same. One local report even suggests the team expects him to roar back to compete for a starting gig "this year," per KCNC-TV's Vic Lombardi. "Not next year."
It's far too early to project where Latimer will wind up on September's depth chart, but we know this: The Broncos aren't in panic mode over the rookie's long-term outlook in this record-setting air attack.