Report: Brian Waters turned down Patriots pay raise

The New England Patriots' offensive line appeared to struggle against the Arizona Cardinals during their 20-18 loss last Sunday. That has left a lot of panicky Patriots fans wondering if All-Pro offensive guard Brian Waters is going to ride into town to save the day.
Waters remains on the reserve/retired list. He is only due $1.6 million, but the Boston Globe has written previously that the staredown between Waters and the Patriots did not start over money. Waters was reportedly unhappy being so far away from his family last season.
Shalise Manza Young of the Globe wrote Tuesday that the Patriots offered Waters a "significant" pay raise, presumably as a last-ditch effort to get him to join the team. He reportedly turned it down.
In short, don't expect any savior anytime soon. It's quite possible the Patriots don't need one anyhow.
Greg A. Bedard of the Globe writes that the offensive line was fine in pass protection against the Cardinals. Tom Brady perceived pressure when it wasn't really there. Bedard writes that the pass protection was just as effective as it was in Week 1, although the blocking in the running game had more struggles.