Report: Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears talking contract

We learned two weeks ago, via NFL.com's Albert Breer, that the Chicago Bears and Brian Urlacher had met in Indianapolis to discuss the veteran linebacker's contract situation.
Those talks apparently have continued.
ProFootballTalk.com reported Thursday that the Bears and Urlacher are "engaged in ongoing discussions."
Urlacher has publicly stated he'd take a pay cut to stay with the Bears. If the sides are still talking, it's a good sign a deal will be struck. It could happen before the beginning of the free agency period March 12.
Urlacher, 34, is an intriguing player in free agency. He's in obvious decline physically, but he could represent value for a team looking for veteran leadership and experience. That said, it's hard to imagine Urlacher starting over somewhere else this deep into a Hall of Fame-level career.
UPDATE:WFLD-TV's Lou Canellis reported Thursday that Urlacher's team made an offer to the Bears in the morning and currently is awaiting a counter-offer.