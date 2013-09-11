Report: Brandon Lloyd rejected at least six NFL offers

If you've wondered why Brandon Lloyd hasn't resurfaced on the NFL grid this season, we now have an answer.
ProFootballTalk reported Wednesday that Lloyd has dismissed at least six teams that have approached him about playing in 2013, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions. The New England Patriots, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are among the teams that have checked in on the wide receiver.
PFT reported that Lloyd is not physically or mentally prepared to continue his career. The news comes four days after CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora tweeted that he "continued to hear" Lloyd did not intend on playing.
Lloyd is more talented than many wide receivers on active rosters right now, so it makes sense there was something more to this. His off-the-field behavior was scrutinized during his one season with the New England Patriots, but it appears teams were willing to live with that.
Lloyd is 32, and his decision likely signals the end of his 10-year NFL career. It was OK.