Report: Brandon Graham, Eagles talking new contract

Since the start of the 2014 season, Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham has gone from tradecandidate to nucleus player.
The team's brass approached Graham's camp with a four-year contract offer a couple of weeks ago, reports Geoff Mosher of CSN Philly. The two sides have continued negotiations as Graham enters the final games of a five-year rookie deal signed as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Long believed to be better suited to defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, Graham was reportedly dangled in trade talks for Miami pass rusher Dion Jordan last offseason.
Finally getting comfortable in Billy Davis' 3-4 defense, Graham has excelled this season, ranking second on the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss, third in hurries (14) and fourth in sacks (5.5) as a rotational pass rusher behind Trent Cole and Connor Barwin.
Living in the backfield, Graham is also tied for second in the NFL with four forced fumbles.
Although Graham is looking forward to testing his market value, it's important for the Eagles to keep him in Philadelphia due to the uncertain futures of veteran Trent Cole and 2014 first-round draft pick Marcus Smith.
The latter hasn't proven ready to play and the former is due a $10 million base salary with a salary-cap number that balloons to $11.6 million in 2015.
With Cole nursing a fractured hand, Graham is excited about the prospect of his first start in more than two years.
"If I do real good these last two games, you never know," Graham said of his future. "Hopefully I'm here, man."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.