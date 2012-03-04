Report: Blache halted 'bounty' system in D.C. after Williams' exit

A "bounty" system that Gregg Williams allegedly instituted during his Redskins tenure ended after Greg Blache replaced him as defensive coordinator, two unnamed players told The Washington Post.
Williams, who ran coach Joe Gibbs' defense from 2004 through 2007, was let go in January 2008. The two players told The Post that Blache didn't approve of Williams' "bounty" program and discontinued it before the start of the 2008 season.
Blache, who served as defensive line coach under Williams, declined to discuss the situation when reached by The Post on Saturday.
"I don't want to talk about it," said Blache, who's now retired and living in Wisconsin.
According to The Post's report, Williams listed prices on opposing players' heads, paying out extra if the defender knew the player or had gone to college with him.
"It's an ugly tradition," said Matt Bowen, a former safety under Williams in 2004 and 2005. "I'm not proud of it.
"But the NFL is a small window of opportunity. The normal rules don't apply. People are angry about this, and I can see why from the outside. But I guarantee Gregg Williams isn't the only one who did this. He's just taking the fall."
The Post previously reported that the NFL will investigate the allegations made by five Redskins players and a former coach that Williams operated a "pay for performance" system similar to the one the league revealed he administered from 2009 to 2011 with the New Orleans Saints.