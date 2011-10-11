Report: Benson likely to play in Week 6 for Bengals

The ongoing saga on whether or not Cedric Benson will be suspended took another turn Tuesday, with the Bengals running back set to meet with the National Labor Relations Board, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Benson's meeting centers on his unfair labor practice charge against the NFL Players Association. The Enquirer reported that Benson also has a non-injury grievance filed, which alleges the the NFL cannot punish him for conduct off the field during the lockout. It's assumed the league will not make a final decision on Benson's three-game suspension until his other matters are settled.
Benson has rushed for 401 yards and one touchdown in five games this season and should be back on the field Sunday when the Bengalshost the Indianapolis Colts.