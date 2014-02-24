Report: Bart Scott was badly wanted by Browns

Had he not wound up taking a job with CBS Sports, Bart Scott was a candidate to spend next season in Cleveland.
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the free-agent inside linebacker had workouts set up with multiple teams before taking "The NFL Today" gig. The Browns"wanted him badly," Pelissero was told, but Scott's lingering toe injury prevented any serious movement on a deal.
He lost his speed years ago, but Scott would have given Pettine a player who knows his defensive scheme from top to bottom.
It's an indication that Cleveland might spend some of its enormous salary cap room on former Pettine pupils. We know the Browns are interested in one of those players, Jairus Byrd, but the Bills safety isn't expected to hit the open market with Buffalo planning to slap the franchise tag on the defender if they can't strike a new deal.
