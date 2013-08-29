Report: Barkevious Mingo unlikely for Browns' opener

We won't get a complete picture of Cleveland's young defense until the Browns have Barkevious Mingo back in the fold.
The sixth overall pick in April's draft is recovering from a bruised lung and is unlikely to play in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mingo, per Schefter, is probable to make his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
The rookie outside linebacker resumed running Tuesday after being sidelined since mid-August with his lung injury. Coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters this week that Mingo isn't a candidate to be placed on injured reserve with the "designated to return" tag, but the team has issued no official timeline for the pass rusher's return.
In what little we saw of him, Mingo looked like a keeper during the preseason. He is athletic, with unusual burst and a knack for closing in on the quarterback. It's been years since the Browns generated fear in the hearts of AFC North signal-callers, but the linebacker was drafted to wreak havoc. He's got plenty of potential, but it remains on the shelf until further notice.