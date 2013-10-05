Report: Austin Collie's Patriots deal has injury waiver

The New England Patriots added depth to their wide receiver group Thursday when the team signedAustin Collie. The newly signed receiver declined to discuss whether that contract included an injury waiver.
"I'd rather not talk about that," Collie said Friday, per the Boston Herald. "Guys, I'd rather not talk about the concussions or the past injuries. All that stuff is behind me. I think I've been asked those questions, you know, a lot in the past couple of years. I'm ready to put all that stuff behind me and move on. I'm just worried about being here. Being a part of this team and helping any way I can."
Collie's one-year contract does, in fact, include an injury waiver, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reported Saturday.
It's not surprising that Collie declined to discuss the waiver. The 27-year-old receiver has a long history of injures, especially concussions, which short-circuited what was a promising career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Collie was signed by the San Francisco 49ers during training camp but was cut in August. Health concerns reportedly were a factor in his release from the 49ers.
The Patriots signed Collie as insurance. The team listed four wide receivers as either doubtful (Matthew Slater) or questionable (Danny Amendola, Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson) for Sunday's game against the Bengals. We expect Amendola, who made the trip to Cincinnati on Saturday, Thompkins and Dobson to play, but how limited they will be remains a question mark.