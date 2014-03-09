Report: Aqib Talib, Mike Mitchell on Redskins' radar

Impending free agent Aqib Talib reportedly was seeking a "top-of-the-market" contract even before Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields set the market at $39 million over four years.
If the New England Patriots are reluctant to meet his asking price, Talib might have better luck landing a lucrative contract from the Washington Redskins.
The Redskins were among the teams that reached out to Talib on Saturday, reports John Keim of ESPN.com.
Washington's interest comes as no surprise. General manager Bruce Allen was in the front office when the Buccaneers drafted Talib, and defensive backs coach Raheem Morris was Tampa Bay's head coach for three years.
In fact, the Redskins had designs on signing Talib last offseason but couldn't afford him due to salary-cap woes.
After putting together one of the league's most porous secondaries last season, Allen is on the hunt for upgrades in free agency.
In addition to Talib, the Redskins contacted Carolina Panthers safety Mike Mitchell on Saturday. According to the Washington Post, the team remained in contact with Mitchell's camp several times throughout the day.
History tells us that Daniel Snyder is one of the NFL's most active owners in free agency. Now that his salary-cap is no longer tied up in penalties, the early signs suggest that will be the case again in the coming days.
