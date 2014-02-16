Report: Anquan Boldin, 49ers in talks for new contract

Anquan Boldin and the San Francisco 49ers proved to be a perfect match last season. Don't expect the partnership to end.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on NFL Network that the 49ers want the soon-to-be free-agent wide receiver back after a productive 2013. The feeling is mutual, according to a source with knowledge of the team's plans.
In his appearance on "NFL Total Access," Rapoport believed that a deal would get done.
According to a Friday report by CSN Bay Area, Boldin's camp and the 49ers' front office currently are in talks for a multi-year contract extension before March 8, the date when free agents can begin negotiating with other teams.
Boldin was a steal for Niners general manager Trent Baalke, who gave up a sixth-round draft pick to acquire the veteran playmaker from the Baltimore Ravens last March. Boldin immediately emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, piling up 13 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers.
He finished the season with 85 receptions for 1,179 yards and seven scores. Boldin was an impact player throughout the postseason as well, leading the Niners in receiving over three playoff contests.
Though he'll turn 34 in October, Boldin is a durable presence whose game isn't predicated on speed to get separation. It's no coincidence that both the Arizona Cardinals and Ravens struggled to fill the void after he left town.
Barring an unforeseen bidder, expect Boldin to be lining up opposite Michael Crabtree come September.
