Report: Alshon Jeffery returning to Chicago Bears soon

The Chicago Bears could have rookie wide receiver Alshon Jeffery back in two weeks, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.
That means Jeffery could be available for the Bears' Nov. 11 home game against the Houston Texans or their Nov. 19 visit to the San Francisco 49ers. He has been out since Oct. 7, when he broke his hand against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jeffery reportedly has stayed in shape, so he should be good to go after a week of practice.
"I just know what he's doing, and you have to first off, stay in the game mentally, and he's doing that," Bears coach Lovie Smith said. "He's doing all the things you can do if you're injured, and to be a good pro for years to come.
"You're going to have an injury, you're going to have to deal with it, so you're going to have to learn this routine, which he's doing. No complaints about him at all, can't wait to get him back out there."
The Bears could use Jeffery after the offense bogged down in recent weeks. The Detroit Lions held them to 13 points, and the Carolina Panthers allowed 23. Jeffery, the No. 45 overall pick, brings a 6-foot-3, 216-pound frame to complement Brandon Marshall.
The last half of the season includes the Texans, 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Lions and two games against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears will need to be as healthy as possible to finish strong.