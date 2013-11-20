Report: Ahmad Brooks won't accept Ray Lewis' charity

During ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" telecast, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker pulled out his black Amex card and offered to pay half the amount if Brooks was fined for his controversial hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday.
Harrison: Week 12 Power Rankings
Brooks was indeed fined $15,750 for the hit. He is appealing the penalty, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
"This is the most embarrassing call in the National Football League since the Tuck Rule and Tom Brady," Lewis said, via Larry Brown Sports. "I'm serious. I've just never seen this type of insult to defenders."
Tedy Bruschi, the former New England Patriots stalwart who now works with Lewis at ESPN, also offered financial aid to Brooks -- who signed a six-year, $37 million deal with the Niners in 2012.
"Linebackers, we've got each other's back," Bruschi said, according to another ESPN guy, Adam Schefter. "Keep hitting him hard. Get tough Drew Brees."
On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen was told by some other dude at -- wait for it -- ESPN that Brooks wasn't accepting handouts.
What have we learned here? Well, people whose paychecks originate out of Bristol might want to give you money, especially if said donation can be reported by other people whose paychecks originate out of Bristol. Also, a guy who goes by Tunasweasel might be involved somehow.
Seriously, that's the best I got.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed "Thursday Night Football" and "stuck a fork" in three unlucky teams.