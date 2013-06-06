Report: Ahmad Bradshaw will visit Indianapolis Colts

We're traveling deeper into June, and one of our top-five available free agents, Ahmad Bradshaw, still is without a team.
ProFootballTalk.com reported Wednesday that the former New York Giants running back will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday. That's the first peep we've heard about Bradshaw since he flirted with the Pittsburgh Steelers in April.
Bradshaw, on the mend from a surgically repaired right foot, reportedly received full medical clearance to resume football activities later that month, but there hasn't been much interest at all from the market.
The Steelers' interest took a hit after they drafted Le'Veon Bell. The Green Bay Packers were another logical landing spot before doubling down on Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin in the 2013 NFL Draft, but the Colts make some sense.
Second-year man Vick Ballard is set to receive the share of carries in Indy, with Donald Brown and Delone Carter behind him, but adding the hard-hitting Bradshaw would give this young backfield a veteran anchor.
Any team taking a look-see at the 27-year-old runner primarily is interested in his health. If Bradshaw's chronic lower-leg injuries are a thing of the past, he's a tantalizing addition at tailback who could give a team 10 to 12 touches per week.