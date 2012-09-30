Replacement refs receive death threats over 'MNF' call

Some people just can't get it right.
Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Sunday that replay official Howard Slavin and side judge Lance Easley, a replacement official, received several death threats after the controversy surrounding "Monday Night Football."
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 14-12 on a Hail Mary that appeared to be intercepted by M.D. Jennings but was ruled a touchdown reception for Golden Tate. The incident sparked national outrage and briefly turned the NFL into a talk-show punch line. The NFL and the regular officials came to an agreement to end the lockout roughly 48 hours later.
NFL security had to get involved because of the threats, according to Glazer.
Priorities, people.