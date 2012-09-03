Replacement refs: How will new officials affect Week 1 action?

Here's what's going to happen, in a nutshell. There will be a handful of egregious mistakes made by various officiating teams -- let's say five or six -- that can't be rescued by instant replay. I was initially one of those who thought we wouldn't miss a beat with the replacement refs, but some of the calls that were missed in the preseason were inexcusable. And the cherry on top of that sundae was, of course, the call during the Tampa Bay-Washington game that so incensed the crowd, the officials eventually told the fans (and television audience) that they'd take another look at it. Wow. Is that all it takes? I might have to hit MetLife Stadium each Sunday and full-throat every call the Jets' way.