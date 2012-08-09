Replacement official's miscue overturned in Buffalo

After a shaky debut at the Hall of Fame Game last weekend, replacement referees will be under increased scrunity in the first weekend of preseason action.
Things got off to an ominous start in Thursday's early game between the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills (won by the Redskins, 7-6).
With 3:50 remaining in the first quarter, Bills punter Brian Moorman hit a 49-yard punt that was down by Ruvell Martin at the 4-yard line. Back judge Craig Burd saw it differently, ruling the play a touchback.
The ball was marched to the 20 as the crowd in Orchard Park rained boos down on the field. The local Bills telecast captured Moorman screaming at a side judge.
Like the coin-flip snafu in Canton, these are the type of errors that simply can't happen if replacement refs are carried into Week 1. The NFL will be put in a very awkward position if embarrassing errors start to pile up.