Reid shows resolve after reportedly almost leaving

We interrupt our ongoing coverage of Tim Tebow takes Manhattan to give some credit to the coach of another widely talked-about 8-8 team. Or "Dream Team."
When the Philadelphia Eagles started 4-8 last year, fans called for Andy Reid's head. Instead, the former punt, pass and kick champ helped the Eagles to finish the season strong, kept his job and reportedly consolidated his power within the organization.
Sam Farmer of The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Reid was ready to walk away from the Eagles if he didn't get more personnel control. That news was overlooked because of Farmer's juicy nugget about Reid's interest in Peyton Manning.
But let's take a step back and think about it for a second: The longest-tenured coach in the NFL possibly was ready to quit because of a long-speculated power struggle in the organization. Reid denied the report.
"I have had final say on personnel matters for quite some time here, and that's never been an issue or a point of contention," Reid said in a team-issued statement. "Our front office works very well together, and that's one of our strengths."
Releasing a statement shortly after a report comes out usually is code for "the report was on to something."
Reid shouldn't hesitate to take credit for this offseason in Philadelphia. The Eagles have made all the right moves. One year after loading up on outsiders, they smartly retained underrated guards Evan Mathis and Todd Herremans. They also re-signed two of their best players, Trent Cole and DeSean Jackson, removing a potential distraction with Jackson's surprising deal. The team's trade for DeMeco Ryanswas a steal and filled a huge need.
This feels like a win-or-else season for Reid. If he's going out, he's going out his way.
It's more likely that the personnel continuity serves Philadelphia well, and the talented roster fulfills those lofty expectations that we had for the Eagles last season.