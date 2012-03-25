Reid shows resolve after reportedly almost leaving

Reid shouldn't hesitate to take credit for this offseason in Philadelphia. The Eagles have made all the right moves. One year after loading up on outsiders, they smartly retained underrated guards Evan Mathis and Todd Herremans. They also re-signed two of their best players, Trent Cole and DeSean Jackson, removing a potential distraction with Jackson's surprising deal. The team's trade for DeMeco Ryanswas a steal and filled a huge need.