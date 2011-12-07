Reid on dumping Castillo: 'No one has approached me on that'

It was reported over the weekend that Andy Reid could be forced to demote or fire Eagles defensive coordinator Juan Castillo if he wants to return for a 14th season as head coach.
It's a difficult position for Reid to be in, but the coach said during his Wednesday news conference that any talk about ditching Castillo is news to him.
"No one has approached me on that," Reid said, according to The News Journal. "Our goal is to get better."
Of course, the question isn't if Reid has been approached, but if he will be once Philadelphia's season comes to a merciful conclusion. Reid artfully dodged the question, one of the reasons he's managed to remain employed in the same role for so long.
Surprisingly, the 4-8 Eagles technically remain in the playoff hunt. Perhaps a miraculous run to the NFC East title will save Reid from a difficult conversation with his hand-picked defensive coordinator.