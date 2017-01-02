Regular season opponents announced for 2017

As a handful of teams prepare for the playoffs, the majority of the league is cleaning out lockers and offices as the offseason begins for them. They'll have a fresh list to check out before hitting the door, thanks to the release of each team's home and away opponents in the 2017 season. See below for each's team's opposition next season.
AFC EAST
New England Patriots
Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins
Home:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints (London), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans
Away:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Away:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets
Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns
AFC NORTH
Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Away:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans
Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Home:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens (London), Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers
Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets
AFC WEST
Kansas City Chiefs
Oakland Raiders
Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens
Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans
Denver Broncos
Home:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns
Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Redskins
Philadelphia Eagles
Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers
NFC NORTH
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
Away:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Home:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New York Giants
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Away:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
NFC WEST
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings
San Francisco 49ers
Away:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears