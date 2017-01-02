Regular season opponents announced for 2017

As a handful of teams prepare for the playoffs, the majority of the league is cleaning out lockers and offices as the offseason begins for them. They'll have a fresh list to check out before hitting the door, thanks to the release of each team's home and away opponents in the 2017 season. See below for each's team's opposition next season.

AFC EAST

New England Patriots

Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins

Home:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints (London), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Away:Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Home:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts

Away:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets

Home:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Away:Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns

AFC NORTH

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens

Home:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Away:Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills

Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Home:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings (London), New York Jets

Away:Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Home:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

Away:Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders

Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Home:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos

Away:Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens (London), Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers

Away:Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs

Home:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away:Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Houston Texans

Oakland Raiders

Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens

Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos

Home:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals

Away:Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Home:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns

Away:Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers

Away:New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Home:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions

Away:Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Redskins

Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings

Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Home:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears

Away:Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers

Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks

Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Home:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals

Away:Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings

Home:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams

Away:Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns (London), Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins

Chicago Bears

Home:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Away:Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Home:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys

Away:Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New York Giants

Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

Home:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Redskins

Away:Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins (London), Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers

Home:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Away:Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

NFC WEST

Seattle Seahawks

Home:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons

Away:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals

Home:Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away:Los Angeles Rams (London), San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams

Home:Arizona Cardinals (London), San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints

Away:Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Home:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers

Away:Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears

