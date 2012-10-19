Reggie Wells waived by Buffalo Bills; David Snow promoted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills waived veteran guard Reggie Wells 10 days after signing him, and promoted guard David Snow from the practice squad Friday.
Wells has made 91 starts in 117 games in 10 seasons in the NFL.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Snow is an undrafted rookie out of Texas who spent Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on the active roster, but did not play and was bounced back to the practice squad.
Earlier in the day the Bills ruled out offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, guard Kraig Urbik and defensive end Mark Anderson for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Terrence McGee, safety Da'Norris Searcy and defensive linemen Kyle Williams and Spencer Johnson are questionable.
