Reggie Wayne: New OC Bruce Arians honest with Colts

That according to Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who called Arians at his home shortly after he was gently pushed out to sea by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pagano didn't need a hard sell to get Arians back on the sidelines. Now the Colts' new offensive coordinator is earning a positive reputation in the Indy locker room.
One of Arians' methods is making a list of each flub during practice. Missed assignments, concentration lapses, dropped pass, they can all earn you a starring role in the next film study.
"He's not going to sugarcoat anything," Wayne said. "He's going to try to correct you and make you the best you can be. If you're a veteran guy, you've got to understand that and take the good with the bad.
"I appreciate that. I can handle that. I'm glad he's here."
And somewhere back east, a single tear rolls down the cheek of a burly quarterback in a No. 7 jersey.