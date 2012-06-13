Reggie Wayne: Luck still needs to show he can throw

"You're talking about everything," Wayne told the newspaper. "Timing, just knowing each other. Everybody is going to run routes different. The quarterback has to get a feel for that. That takes time. As a receiver, you want to know, 'Is he going to throw a tight spiral or is he going to throw some ducks?' Just looking at him on TV, we know he can throw a college football. We don't know how good he can throw a pro football."