Reggie Bush waiting for Miami Dolphins contract offer

Reggie Bush hopes to return to the Miami Dolphins, but the team apparently isn't in a rush to re-sign the free-agent running back.
Recent reports stated Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland was open to floating a "team-friendly" offer Bush's way, but that remains a myth for now.
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported Thursday that Bush has yet to receive a proposal from the Dolphins, who also have a pair of younger runners -- Daniel Thomas and Lamar Miller -- on the roster.
The Dolphins' offer might be in the mail, but there's also a chance an offer isn't coming. Bush generated his first 1,000-yard season in 2011 and came within 14 yards of that mark last year, but he turns 28 in March. The Dolphins aren't interested in breaking the bank, but if they let him walk, Bush shouldn't have trouble finding work.