Reggie Bush unsure on new Miami Dolphins contract

Reggie Bush will be a free agent after the 2012 season. The Miami Dolphins have not tried to re-sign their best-known player, and Bush is preparing for life post-Miami.
"It's getting pretty late," he told The Miami Herald this week. "It's getting pretty late."
"It's a little uneasy and unsure, but at the same time, exciting, because you know there are opportunities out there. I'd love to stay here, but part of me says, 'Well, there's nothing been on the table quite yet.' I'm remaining optimistic."
Bush has put together his two most productive seasons as a running back with the Dolphins. He rushed for a career-high 1,086 yards, made 43 receptions and scored seven touchdowns in 2011. He has 791 rushing yards, 29 catches and five touchdowns in 2012.
"It comes down to who needs me, who wants me, and, obviously, money," Bush said. "I want to play another five years. I think 12 years, as a running back, that's a good place to start."
The Dolphins' decision to move on from Bush wouldn't be shocking. He always has been better in a supporting role than a lead every-down back. And money could be an issue. But Daniel Thomas and Lamar Miller would be downgrades for the Dolphins.