Reggie Bush: The Chicago Bears have gotten better

On Friday's edition of the "Around The League Podcast," Kevin Patra nominated the Chicago Bears as the "2014 Team of ATL."
The Bears boast a stable offensive line, the NFL's premier wide-receiver duo, a talented quarterback and an improved defense.
As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out in our "Projected 2014 Starters" series, the Bears could have as many as six or seven new starters on Mel Tucker's defense.
Division rivals have taken notice of Chicago's additions, which include pass rushers Jared Allen and Lamarr Houston in addition to a pair of run-stuffing rookies.
"They have gotten better," Reggie Bush said Friday on SportsTalk Live, via CSN Chicago. "Obviously the Chicago Bears are a really good team."
Last season, Bush produced two of his three 100-yard games against a depleted Bears defense that went through a historically inept two-month stretch of run defense woes.
The Minnesota Vikings are now led by one of the game's brightest defensive minds in Mike Zimmer, and the team added a run-plugger in Linval Joseph and an edge-rushing rookie in Anthony Barr.
Meanwhile, since the playoff loss to the 49ers, the Green Bay Packers have imported Julius Peppers and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix while welcoming Clay Matthews and Casey Hayward back from injury.
Bush will have tougher sledding in the NFC North this season.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.