Reggie Bush's next goal is unlikely: A rushing title

Reggie Bush broke a lot of personal barriers in his first season in Miami. He topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time. He started 15 games and carried the ball 216 times. While that doesn't exactly make him Earl Campbell, Bush showed he could be a reliable starting tailback.
"I want the rushing title," Bush said on WSVN-TV, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "This offseason, I've been working toward that goal. Just being effective like I was this past season. ... Every time I rush the ball, I want 4 yards. I'm keeping my focus simple and small but at the same time helping my team progress."
It's hard to imagine Bush reaching this particular goal. He finished 11th in the league during a career season. The offensive scheme is changing and Bush isn't especially likely to touch the ball more in Joe Philbin's offense than under Tony Sparano a year ago.
Still, Bush's goal sounds a lot more realistic than it did a year ago. He is a lot better at taking four yards rather than going for a home run every carry.