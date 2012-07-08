Reggie Bush: Ryan Tannehill likely Dolphins' No. 3 QB

The safe assumption is that veteran quarterbacks David Garrard and Matt Moore will battle for the Miami Dolphins' starting job, while first-round draft pick Ryan Tannehill -- who had just 19 starts at quarterback at Texas A&M-- sits, watches and learns. At least that's what Dolphins running back Reggie Bush expects to happen.
Jeremiah: Instant-impact rookies
Four rookies made NFL Network's "Top 100" list. Daniel Jeremiah identifies four who could make it from the Class of 2012. More ...
"I would probably agree with you on that," Bush told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald in a Sunday column. "Ryan can watch the veterans and learn. When he gets the call, he'll be ready."
Who starts at quarterback for the Dolphins might not be the most pivotal position battle in NFL training camps this summer, but it will certainly be one of the most public ones. The entire situation will play itself out on HBO's "Hard Knocks" (which debuts in just 30 days).
According to Jackson, and most of the media that observed the team on a daily basis during OTAs and the team's June minicamp, Garrard appears to have the inside track for the job. How the 33-year-old will hold up physically after back surgery, however, is yet to be determined.
Between Garrard's back, Moore's status as a journeyman quarterback in the final year of his contract, and the very real possibility that the Dolphins won't have an impressive won-loss record at the midpoint of the season, the call to Tannehill could come much sooner than expected.