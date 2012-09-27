Reggie Bush runs well at Miami Dolphins practice

Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush was back at practice Thursday after suffering a knee injury in last Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets.
Ben Volin of The Palm Beach Post reported Bush was limited to non-contact drills, but his participation is a positive step toward playing against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Volin believes Bush will play.
"The way he's running, you'd have no idea he hurt himself Sunday," Volin tweeted.
If Bush is ruled out against the Cardinals, Lamar Miller and Daniel Thomas will split carries in the backfield against an Arizona defense that has helped the team win 10 of its last 12 games dating to Nov. 6. Bush has been a dynamic playmaker this season and young quarterback Ryan Tannehill's best friend after churning out 302 yards on the ground in just under 10 quarters of play.