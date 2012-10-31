Reggie Bush replies to Antonio Cromartie: I'm no punk

The Reggie Bush-Antonio Cromartie battle just won't end. I'd be worried if this were a rap beef. A diss record comes out of Miami, and I'm calling Jesse Jackson to arrange a sit-down.
After all the talk leading up to last Sunday's New York Jets-Miami Dolphins showdown, Bush broke out a mean stiff arm on Cromartie in the first quarter of the Dolphins' 30-9 win. Cromartie called Bush a punk afterward.
Breer: Fins up!
"I've been called a lot of things, but not a punk," Bush told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "I don't feel like I did anything illegal. I didn't try to hurt him. I didn't talk about hurting him or ending his career or anything like that. What I did was perfectly within the rules, and if he didn't like it, it's tough. That's football.
"I've been on the side of some ugly stuff. The last thing I'm going to do is cry about it and call somebody a punk."
"It really didn't matter who it was," Bush said about the stiff arm. "It just happened to be him. It could have been the kicker. He would have got it the same way. We wanted to establish an aggressive approach early on, and I felt that was a way to do it.
"If they don't like me, I guess, tough."