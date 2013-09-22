Reggie Bush not playing for Detroit Lions vs. Redskins

The Detroit Lions suffered another loss in D.C. This time, it was before the kickoff of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
Reggie Bush is inactive Sunday after injuring his knee in Week 2, the team announced. Bush wanted to play, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday, but the Lions felt being cautious with their starting running back was the prudent move.
The Lions earned less than 90 yards of offense in the second half of last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, when Bush was sidelined after banging his knee on a helmet.
Bush added an important dimension as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, taking advantage of teams loading up on wide receiver Calvin Johnson.
With Bush out, backup Joique Bell will start and earn the majority of the carries for the Lions. Rookie running back Theo Riddick most likely will be No. 2. Riddick has displayed some ability taking over Bush's role in the pass game and on wide runs. Former second-round draft pick Mikel Leshoure is active for the first time this season and probably will spell Bell for stretches as the third back.
The Redskins have been susceptible to the run in the first two weeks, but without Bush it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Scott Linehan sticks with the ground game.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" details what to watch for in every Week 3 matchup. Click here to listen and subscribe.