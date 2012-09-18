Reggie Bush deserved a spot in our top five runs

Many of you felt we'd left an important chapter of the story on the cutting room floor. Specifically the work of Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush, who rolled like a one-man show in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.
A comment from Around the League reader Jr Washington seemed to sum it up: "Really no love For Reggie Bush? The shorter of his two td runs was a classic. He broke like 5 tackles. No way (Cam) Newton should be on this list and Bush not be on it. I'm an eagles fan all the way but Bush flat out went OFF yesterday."
Fair enough. Bush's 23-yard touchdown burst was worthy of our list, because it touches on everything we look for: It's crystal clear he'll be handed the ball on this play, but the Raiders still can't stop him. We love the dance moves, the power and the final confrontation with a doomed Raiders defensive back.
Bush racked up 172 yards on 26 carries and he's currently second in the NFL with 241 yards on the ground. Not too shabby. Bottom line: Around the League is about you guys, the readers, and we heard you this time. Let's proceed.