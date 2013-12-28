Reggie Bush cites chemistry for Detroit Lions' collapse

This season, Reggie Bush experienced what Detroit Lions fans have gone through for more than half of a century. The running back believes he knows what led to the Lions' collapse down the stretch.
"There were certain games where maybe the offense was playing well and the defense struggled," he said, per the Detroit Free Press. "Then there's games where defense played well and offense struggled. Or there's games -- I'm thinking of the Philadelphia game -- where special teams just played lights out and offense and defense couldn't really get it together.
"I just think that maybe our chemistry as a team definitely struggled and lacked a little bit -- and obviously the turnovers and big plays, making more plays when needed."
Chemistry is one way to put it. Consistency could be another.
"As a team, when you kind of have that mentality that no matter what the situation is, you can always overcome it and come out with a win," Bush said.
The Lions lack mental toughness and leadership. Last week's loss against the New York Giants was a good example of how the team with everything on the line came out flat in the first half and choked down the stretch.
Whether or not the issue was chemistry, as Bush says, the collapse is likely to spur some changes within the coaching staff.
