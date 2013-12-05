Reggie Bush (calf) limited at Detroit Lions practice

Lions running back Reggie Bush was a pivotal part of Detroit's attack in the Thanksgiving Day thrashing of the Green Bay Packers. His status for Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles is cloudy.
Bush was limited to light individual work in Thursday's session after missing Wednesday's practice with a calf injury, per the Lions' official website. The back wasn't wearing a helmet and didn't do any cutting on the calf that he apparently injured during Tuesday's workload.
Bush blasted the Packers for 117 yards on the ground and another 65 receiving. He also lost a fumble -- his third in four games -- but maintained his top-10 ranking in yards from scrimmage, yards per carry and rushing yards.
It's too early to worry about his availability for the Philly tilt, but Detroit -- clinging to a one-game lead in the NFC North -- isn't the same without Bush.
Other injuries we're tracking on this fine Thursday:
- Also for the Lions, wide receiver Calvin Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session with knee discomfort, per the team. Megatron has dabbled with rest days week after week, but the knee hasn't diminished his dominant play on Sundays. Consider him a go to face the Eagles.
- For the second day in a row, Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (hamstring) was not seen by reporters at the start of practice, per the Tampa Bay Times. We expect him to suit up Sunday against the Buffalo Bills without issue.
- Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (quad) practiced again Thursday and looks like a strong bet to play Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. The team reported that pass rusher Charles Johnson (knee) also worked for the second consecutive day.
- Cleveland Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters Thursday that quarterback Jason Campbell has been cleared to return to practice ahead of Sunday's clash with the New England Patriots. Campbell has been held out of team activities since sustaining a concussion in a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- NFL Media's Desmond Purnell reported Thursday that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee, as expected, was back at practice Thursday after missing the pasttwo games with a hamstring injury.
- New York Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters that wide receiver Jeremy Kerley looked "outstanding" in practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Kerley has missed the past three games -- all Jets losses -- with a dislocated elbow. Santonio Holmes (hamstring) also is expected to play.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson said his injured groin was "feeling pretty good," per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Asked if the injury would affect his burst in Sunday's tilt against the Baltimore Ravens, Peterson said: "Well, I haven't ran since the game. But I'm sure I'll have it."
- Darrelle Revis told The Tampa Tribune that he blacked out "for a second" when he injured his shoulder and chest in the team's Week 13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, the Buccaneers' star cornerback said he'll be ready to go for Sunday's clash against the Buffalo Bills.
- The Washington Redskins, who host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, welcomed the return of tight end Jordan Reed to practice, per the team's official website. Reed has been hampered by the effects of a concussion sustained in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (knee) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (shoulder) were full participants, while wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (shoulder) was limited and return man Trindon Holliday (shoulder) did not practice, The Denver Post reported. Both Thomases are expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness) is likely out for the game and Holliday is questionable.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates the Seahawks' Super Bowl chances and asks "Who do you trust?" as the playoffs approach.