Reggie Bush active for Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals

Reggie Bush is active for the Miami Dolphins' game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.
The running back missed practice on Wednesday and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Bush leads the Dolphins in rushing with 302 yards on 50 attempts and two touchdowns through three games.
Dolphins inactives: QB Pat Devlin, TE Michael Egnew, WR Rishard Matthews, DT Tony McDaniel, WR Marlon Moore, LB Austin Spitler, T Will Yeatman
Cardinals inactives: WR LaRon Byrd, TE Jim Dray, TE Todd Heap, OL Senio Kelemete, QB John Skelton, RB LaRod Stephens-Howling