Referees: NFL planned lockout as part of 'negotiating strategy'

"We only began the process of hiring replacements when the NFLRA told us of its intention to have its members authorize the union leadership to call a strike," the statement reads. "In order to ensure that there is no disruption to NFL games this season we began last month hiring and training replacement officials. These high-quality officials will be prepared to work preseason games, beginning with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. We have made substantial investments in training despite the efforts of the NFLRA to denigrate the replacements and disrupt the training process.