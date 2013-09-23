Referee's error cost Minnesota Vikings 15-yard penalty

After a third-and-6 play at the Green Bay 10-yard line in the second quarter, quarterback Colin Kaepernick was hit out of bounds by Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, who was given a personal foul penalty. Niners tackle Joe Staley also received an unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The league said the penalties were dead-ball fouls and the ball should have been spotted at the Packers' 3 for a first down.