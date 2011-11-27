Redskins WR Moss starts after missing past four games

SEATTLE -- Santana Moss is active for the Washington Redskins after missing the previous four games with a broken left hand.
Moss is set to start Sunday against Seattle. The Redskins also moved backup safety Reed Doughty into the starting lineup at free safety ahead of Oshiomogho Atogwe, who is active. Wide receiver Donte' Stallworth is active for Washington despite being doubtful with a foot injury.
Seattle is without starting defensive tackle Alan Branch, who didn't practice all week with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable. Clinton McDonald will start in place of Branch. Rookie backup cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) and wide receiver Deon Butler are also inactive for the Seahawks. Butler has been inactive for all three games since coming off the physically unable to perform list.
