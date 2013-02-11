Redskins want you to know their nickname is common

Last Thursday, the Redskinswere specifically targeted at a daylong symposium at the Smithsonian that focused on hurtful names and racial stereotypes. Two days before that, Washington Mayor Vincent Gray purposely referred to the Redskins as "our Washington football team" during his State of the District speech. That came after Gray said the Redskins might struggle to get a stadium built on federal land in D.C. if a name change was not discussed.