Redskins' Tanard Jackson set to be reinstated by NFL

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Redskins have been notified the veteran safety will be officially reinstated Tuesday, per a league source. CBS Sports first reported the news.
Jackson hasn't played a down in the NFL since the 2011 season following a second suspension for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.
A former fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson signed with the Redskins in 2012 but never played with the team. Jackson was eligible for reinstatement beginning on Aug. 31 of last year, but remained suspended for the entire 2013 season.
In 56 career games (all starts), Jackson has 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles. He turns 29 in July.
Jackson joins a suspect safety group in Washington that includes Brandon Meriweather and Ryan Clark. ESPN.com's John Keim spoke to a Redskins team source who said the team sees Jackson as a "wild card." This sounds about right.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down draft news and rumors and plays the popular prediction game, "Go Get My Lunch!"