Redskins' Santana Moss: RG3 a work in progress

During his seven-season run with the Washington Redskins, Moss has caught passes from the esteemed likes of Patrick Ramsey, late-period Mark Brunell, Jason Campbell, Todd Collins, late-period Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman and John Beck.
(No, you weren't dreaming when John Beck was considered "the answer" by Mike Shanahan).
Now Moss is set to work with Robert Griffin III, one of the most hyped quarterbacks to come out of the college game in years. Moss, 32, is obviously excited, but he understands grooming a rookie quarterback is a process.
"It's one of those situations where he is a young guy and at the end of the day regardless how much his skill level is better than other young guys like himself he still has to learn a lot day by day," Moss recently told WTEM-AM, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "So that's one thing I want everyone to understand that he comes here with the big hope of turning everything around. We are all hoping that. We all want that, but I don't want that pressure on him as if he has to be the one."
Griffin will replace Grossman, who finished last season as Washington's starter. The Redskins brought Grossman back to work with Griffin, a decision Moss agreed with.