Redskins' Santana Moss: RG3 a work in progress

"It's one of those situations where he is a young guy and at the end of the day regardless how much his skill level is better than other young guys like himself he still has to learn a lot day by day," Moss recently told WTEM-AM, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "So that's one thing I want everyone to understand that he comes here with the big hope of turning everything around. We are all hoping that. We all want that, but I don't want that pressure on him as if he has to be the one."