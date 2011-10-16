Redskins RB Hightower to play; Eagles OT Dunlap inactive

Washington Redskins running back Tim Hightower, previously listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, was back in action Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Ryan Torain was on the field during the team's first possession, NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reported.
Redskins tight end Chris Cooley and cornerback DeAngelo Hall, both previously listed as questionable with knee injuries, started Sunday.
The Redskins' inactives included cornerback Phillip Buchanon, who has a neck injury, and wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, out with a bad hamstring.
The Eagles were without offensive tackle King Dunlap, thrusting Winston Justice into the starting lineup for the first time this season. Dunlap was supposed to start at left tackle for the injured Jason Peters, but he tweaked his back during practice this week, and ensuing back spasms kept him out.
Todd Herremans was set to move from right tackle to left tackle, and Justice started at right tackle -- Michael Vick's blind side -- Wyche reported. It's the second shift at tackle that Herremans, a guard, has made this season.
Wyche also cited a team source in reporting the Eagles are starting Kurt Coleman at strong safety for the first time this season because of ineffective play by Jarrad Page, who has taken some heat for the team's recent defensive woes. Page, who's also suffering from a stinger, had started in Philadelphia's previous five games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.