Redskins QB Kirk Cousins still eyeing starting gig

Kirk Cousins is happy being a part of the Washington Redskins. He also really wants to be a starter. This is what you call a "conflicting situation."
'ATL Podcast'
The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Redskins do not intend to trade their backup quarterback. Cousins later offered his thoughts during an interview with WJFK-FM.
"I think it's a win-win for me, because I really do love it here," Cousins said, via the DC Sports Bog. "I love this city, I love the fan base, the tradition of our organization. I love the people in our organization, my teammates. I've really come to love it here; I'm very comfortable here in D.C. So If someone were to say, 'You're gonna be here for a year or two more years' -- or even longer than that -- I really don't have any worries about that.
But there's a "that being said" coming up. There's always a "that being said."
"That being said, from the day I was drafted, all I've really wanted is the chance to compete to be a starting quarterback," he continued. "I think that's what all of us ask for, in whatever profession we have, we want a chance to show what we can do."
Cousins sounds like a guy who wants out, but also knows he doesn't possess the leverage to make that happen. He sits in a personal holding pattern, and he's likely to remain like that for the foreseeable future.
*The latest "Around The League Podcast" taped live from the NFL Scouting Combine with all the latest free agency and draft news. *