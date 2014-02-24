Redskins QB Kirk Cousins still eyeing starting gig

"I think it's a win-win for me, because I really do love it here," Cousins said, via the DC Sports Bog. "I love this city, I love the fan base, the tradition of our organization. I love the people in our organization, my teammates. I've really come to love it here; I'm very comfortable here in D.C. So If someone were to say, 'You're gonna be here for a year or two more years' -- or even longer than that -- I really don't have any worries about that.