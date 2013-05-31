Redskins' Pierre Garcon: Injured shoulder 'good to go'

Pierre Garcon isn't the injured Washington Redskins player getting all the attention this offseason, but his comeback will be important for the offense, regardless of who is under center when the season opens.
The wide receiver said Thursday that his recovery from shoulder surgery to repair labrum damage is looking good.
"The shoulder is good," Garcon said, via the Washington Post. "There shouldn't be any worries for me for the season coming up. So it should be good to go."
As for the torn ligament in his right foot that plagued him most of the 2012 NFL season, Garcon said he is "getting better" and will be "good" this season, but he stopped short of saying it wouldn't bother him this season.
"Like I told him a couple of weeks ago, he's my Kendall Wright," RG3 said Thursday, via Redskins.com. "When I was in college, I had Kendall Wright, Terrance Williams and a couple of those guys. Pierre is going to be that guy for me, so I've got to make sure me and him are on the same page and he is a big-play receiver and he can do a lot of great things."