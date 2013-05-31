Redskins' Pierre Garcon: Injured shoulder 'good to go'

"Like I told him a couple of weeks ago, he's my Kendall Wright," RG3 said Thursday, via Redskins.com. "When I was in college, I had Kendall Wright, Terrance Williams and a couple of those guys. Pierre is going to be that guy for me, so I've got to make sure me and him are on the same page and he is a big-play receiver and he can do a lot of great things."