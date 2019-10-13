Redskins 'more uptempo' under new coach Bill Callahan

"(Callahan) is making the tempo and cadence a little bit faster so people can be more in game mode," said Collins, choosing words carefully. "Not saying Jay would allow guys to go through the motions or anything like that. But guys that are young and just coming in, they'd look at the older vets going through the motions in practice, but vets know how to turn it on and off and know how to practice. Younger guys don't. You get what I'm saying? When you got a young team, (Callahan) has turned up the tempo, so guys are doing things faster so when it gets to the game, there's not thinking anymore, it's just, 'All right, I know what I'm doing.' "