Redskins LB Fletcher slated to start Week 8 tilt vs. Bills

Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher will start Sunday against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, despite a lingering hamstring injury, according to a team source.
There had been some concern that the star defender would miss Sunday's game against the Bills in Toronto with a hamstring injury. Fletcher suffered the injury during a Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he hasn't practiced fully this week.
Fletcher, who played five seasons in Buffalo before coming to the Redskins, never has missed a game since entering the league in 1998. In many seasons, he has played every down, rarely missing a snap. Fletcher's streak of 214 straight games is tied with Ronde Barber for most in the NFL among active players, and Fletcher also has started 169 straight games.