Redskins' Kirk Cousins has no ligament damage in foot

Rex Grossman and Pat White are the only fully healthy quarterbacks on the Washington Redskins roster. But the team received some good injury news Tuesday morning.
Though led by one player, the Redskins' rebirth has involved the transformation of the entire team, Albert Breer says. **More ...**
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer reported that an MRI on backup quarterback Kirk Cousins' right foot revealed no ligament damage. It sounds like the Redskins should have Cousins and Robert Griffin IIIavailable for Week 1, but Breer notes that Cousins might still miss one week or two of practice time with a mid-foot sprain.
Cousins suffered the injury in Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of many setbacks suffered around the NFL during the second week of the preseason. The Redskins alone lost defensive tackle Barry Cofield, wide receiver Leonard Hankerson and wide receiver Aldrick Robinson to injury. Cofield, who fractured a bone in his hand, is expected to play with a cast during the regular season.