Redskins' Kirk Cousins asked to keep mum on reps

The Washington Redskins are going to put a quarterback on the field Sunday. Which one remains shrouded in mystery.
"I can't tell you all that," Griffin told The Associated Press after Wednesday's practice. "First, I don't want to give the Cleveland Browns a competitive advantage. And I don't want to let anybody down, so I don't want to say that I'll be playing and end up not playing."
Backup Kirk Cousins was equally covert when asked about his status, indicating that Redskins quarterbacks have been muzzled this week.
"I was advised not to comment on the rep distribution," Cousins said. "So I'm sorry, but I'm not going to say anything along those lines, just to protect my team and give us the best chance to win on Sunday."
RG3 went so far as to admit that his limited non-contact work in Wednesday's practice was partly for show.
"Coming out here and doing what I did in practice, it's kind of a showcase for you guys to see me move around, and that I'm not on crutches or limping or anything like that," Griffin said. "But it's also for (my teammates) to see that I'm OK, and if I do step out there between those lines that they don't have to worry about me."
The Redskins (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives, so the secrecy comes as little surprise. It's been effective, with reports out of Cleveland stating the Browns have spent time preparing for both signal-callers. When he's not playing the role of Cousins, Browns backup passer Colt McCoy is being used to double as RG3 for the scout team this week, according to ESPNCleveland.com's Tony Grossi.
It's encouraging that Griffin suited up Wednesday. The rookie passer appears to have dodged a bullet with the sprained lateral collateral ligament he suffered in his right knee against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday -- and we've said this all along: We expect RG3 to play.