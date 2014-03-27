Redskins' Jason Hatcher to be used in multiple fronts

"We'll go out and play with our new toy when we get to training camp and figure out what we can do with him," Gruden continued. "In talking to him after we signed him, Jason is champing at the bit. A lot of people had him viewed as, 'I just want to be a 3-technique in a 4-3.' That's not true at all. He wants to move around, be a 4, be a 5, be a 3. That makes him more effective."